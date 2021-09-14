By Amos Ngwomoya

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) has cited glaring procurement irregularities which were made by the Parliamentary Commission during acquisition of office space at Kingdom Kampala building.

The revelation is contained in a September 9, 2021 letter to the accounting officer of Parliamentary Commission, which was compiled by PPDA’s executive director Benson Turamye.

The nine-page letter was also copied to the Inspectorate of Government and the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

This follows a June 28 petition by a whistleblower challenging the manner in which Parliament gave out the office space deal to Kingdom Kampala Ltd without considering other service providers.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/ppda-faults-parliament-on-office-hire-deal-with-sudhir–3549676