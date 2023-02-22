The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has rallied service providers to register their entities on the electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system.

Speaking during the National Supplier Forum held at their new offices in Nakasero, PPDA Executive Director Mr. Benson Turamye said switching to digital automated systems is the only way efficiency in procurement can be enhanced.

“One of the emerging issues running away from manual systems to the electronic Government Procurement system; is automation. We usually get these complaints. So let us automate so that you can even sit in your bedroom and prepare a bid after receiving a notification on your phone”, said Mr.Turamye.

He says they hope to have registered all the 300 government Procurement and Disposal Entities (PDEs) onto the e-GP portal by 2025. So far only, 36 PDEs have been registered.

In a speech presented on his behalf, the Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi promised to ensure that PPDA is availed funds for the same.

The forum jointly organized by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda was held under the theme, “Enhancing stakeholder engagements for better public procurement outcomes”.

The e-GP system involves all procurement processes including; planning, initiation, bidding, evaluation, award, contract management, invoicing, and payment among others.