By Juliet Nalwooga

The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) Benson Turamye has welcomed the anti-corruption lifestyle audit introduced by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya.

Speaking on the sidelines of a national dialogue by government anti-graft agencies and civil society actors Turamye noted that corruption is often done in hiding but the funds swindled can be evidently traced through lifestyle audit.

He has tasked the media and members of the public to make public servants account for living beyond their income.

The IGG last month commenced investigations into the wealth and lifestyle of at least 200 government officials in civil service.

The officials being investigated include those from the IGG’s office, Permanent Secretaries of various ministries as well as Principal accountants of the 53 government agencies.