By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition People’s Progressive Party wants the government to immediately release the two apprehended members of Parliament who are currently undergoing remand in Kigo Prison.

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Kawempe North’s Mohammad Segirinya are accused of masterminding the Machete attacks that have claimed nearly 30 lives in the Greater Masaka region.

Yesterday, a Masaka Grade One Magistrate Grace Wakoli slapped new terrorism and abetting terrorism against the duo.

However, PPP National Chairperson, Saddam Gayira says this is just witch-hunting the opposition, asking the government to set them free.