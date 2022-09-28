By Mike Sebalu

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is considering legal redress to challenge provisions of the law that allow Parliament to organise, conduct, manage and at the same time participate in the voting process of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

According to the party Secretary-General, David Alira, whatever takes place in EALA elections at parliament beats everyone’s understanding.

The Party has also asked Uganda’s parliament to pick a leaf from other parliaments to ensure that a free and fair election is organised in years to come.

PPP has also condemned alleged acts of bribery in the ongoing EALA election preparations in parliament.

Tomorrow, Thursday, September 29, parliament will be voting for 9 of Uganda’s representatives to the East African parliament.

During theNational Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus meeting chaired by their national chairperson who doubles as President, Yoweri Museveni, the ruling party unanimously approved the recommendation made by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to retain the six incumbent representatives at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The six representatives are Ms. Rose Akol, Mr. James Kakooza, Ms. Mary Mugyenyi, Mr. Paul Musamali, Mr. Denis Namara, and Mr. George Stephen Odongo.