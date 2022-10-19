By Mike Sebalu

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has warned the president against technical advice that may lead to locking down the country as a result of the Ebola outbreak.

Currently, two districts of Mubende and Kassanda are on a 21-day lockdown and overnight curfew as a measure to prevent wide spread of the Ebola epidemic. So far, 20 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Addressing the press from the party offices in Ntinda, the PPP treasurer who also doubles Aruu North county Member of Parliament (MP) and shadow minister for regional affairs, Santa Okot said the country has suffered a lot, leaving every sector grounded.

She also lashed out at the technical people while accusing them of giving President Yoweri Museveni wrong advice for their own benefit.

Okot further advised government to control the affected area in a human way instead of locking the whole country down.