By Ruth Anderah

Pre hearing of the petition filed by NUP president Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi contesting the outcome of the 14th January 2021 presidential election where Yoweri Kaguta Museveni emerged winner, kicks off this morning at the Supreme Court.

The two parties are to agree on a number of issues, including triable issues in the petition, witnesses to be called, time required for submissions, the time within to file remaining evidence among others

According to EC’s official result release, Museveni won the January 14th presidential elections with 58.38 percent of the votes casted whereas Kyagulanyi the National Unity Platform Candidate obtained 35 percent of the votes.

However, being dissatisfied with the result, Kyangunyi petitioned the Supreme Court arguing that the entire electoral process was a sham having been marred by number of irregularities such as non-compliance with electoral laws, bribery, intimidation, favoritism during campaigns, arrests, failure by the government to make amendments to the laws that would result into free and fair elections.

A panel of judges led by the chief justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo will conduct the pre hearing exercise today.

The Court registrar Harriet Ssali says the public will from today park at Kololo independence grounds, this is because there is no parking space at the supreme court after the two huge tents were reserved for the hearing.

The move is to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of covi19.

Each tent will accommodate 100 people with one for judges and the lawyers and the other for the public.

Accredited journalists will also be accommodated in one of the tents.