Police have arrested several groups of premedical interns who were planning to hold peaceful protests across the country.

Pre-medical interns from Kabale University in Western Uganda, Gulu, and a group from Kampala at Mulago Galloway House were planning to take to the streets to join their colleagues in the nationwide demonstration against the government’s delay to deploy them.

They were later dispersed by the police who accused them of holding an illegal assembly.

The interns graduated last year and are required to undertake a compulsory one-year medical internship before they register to legally practice medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, and midwifery.

Last week Medical officers rejected a proposal by government for privately sponsored students to sponsor their internship during a high-level meeting between the Uganda Medical Association and Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja and officials from the public service ministry.