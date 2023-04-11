Pre-medical interns have petitioned speaker Anita Among over the delayed commencement of medical internship for the year 2023/24.

In their petition, the medical interns also decry budget cuts in funds allocated to the Ministry of Health that have greatly affected their welfare.

Bukooli County Centra MP, Solomon Silwany has received the petition on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

“It is good for doctors and all other sectors to instead negotiate that is why parliament is now being called a people-centered parliament. This parliament is yours, the speaker and MPs are yours, please come and negotiate. This petition is going to be handled as a priority,” Mr. Silwany said.

Earlier on while addressing journalists, the president Uganda Medical Association Dr. Edith Nakku urged the government to prioritise the matter.

Minutes after the press briefing, police blocked pre-medical interns from marching to parliament over the same. Teargas was fired and some innocent people including journalists were reportedly affected in the process.