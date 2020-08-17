

The High court International crimes Division is this morning expected to start hearing a pre trial of a murder case against suspected killers of the former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The pre-trial is expected to be presided over by Justice Duncan Gaswaga via video conferencing.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Kaweesi was gunned down on March 17th 2017 together with his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and his driver, Godfrey Wambewo in Kulambiro Nakawa Division in Kampala district.

As a result, more than 50 people were arrested in connection with the trio’s murder but only 23 suspects ended up being prosecuted in the courts of law while others were later released by police.

Out of the 23 accused persons who were taken to courts, the prosecution was able to complete investigations against eight who were committed to the International Crimes Division for trial.

They are Abdu Rashid Mbazira, Aramathan Noordin Higenyi, Bruhan Balyejusa, Shafiq Kasujja, Yusuf Nyanzi, Jibril Kalyango , Joshua Kyambadde and Yusuf Mugerwa.

The group were picked from various districts in the country and were charged with murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery of Kaweesi’s pistol and the body guard’s Sub Machine Gun.