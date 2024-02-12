By Yahudu Kitunzi | Monitor

Police in Budaka District are investigating the circumstances under which a 20-year-old student at Budini Secondary School in Kaliro District died.

Kolovina Naisiga, a senior six student reportedly died by suicide by hanging on Sunday at around 9 pm. Her body which was found hanging in her room at their home in Bukomolo village, Kadatuni Parish, Katira Sub-County in Budaka district was taken to Mbale City Mortuary for postmortem.

The acting Bukedi North regional police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Samuel Semewo, said that detectives are yet to ascertain the circumstances that might have triggered Naisiga to hang herself. He later said police preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was pregnant. Read more