By Moses Ndhaye

Officials from the National Drug Authority have warned pregnant women against excessive consumption of alcohol and drug abuse.

The chairperson board of the National Drug Authority Dr. Bitekyerezo Medard says drug abuse and excessive consumption of alcohol are on the increase in Uganda and it started affecting women.

He says alcohol is dangerous to both the expectant mothers and the foetus.

He adds, as Uganda continues to register an increase in the number of women who take alcohol, pregnant mothers should avoid using alcohol because it affects the baby that is forming in the womb.

He says such children affected by alcohol are born with complications and dont usually survive after birth.