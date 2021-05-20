By Ivan Ssenabulya

Preparation for the first sitting of the 11th parliament due on May 24th has started with taking of COVID-19 tests of the newly sworn-in members.

It is during this sitting that will be held at the Kololo ceremonial grounds that the MPS will vote for the speaker and deputy speaker.

The covid19 testing exercise is taking place at the Parliament Gardens. Meanwhile, a number of MPS continue to take oath as the exercise gets concluded today.

Among those who have taken this morning is the former Deputy Speaker of the 10th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Speaking to journalists, Oulanyah says he expects the 11th parliament to be completely new and changed from the previous one if it is to be respected.

“This coming Parliament should focus on debating issues of national interest, perfecting service delivery to the people and restoration of good relationships with other agencies of government,” he said.

He meanwhile says even if he does not win the speakership race, he will comfortably serve as the Omoro county MP. By the end of today, all the 529 members of the 11th parliament will be sworn in.