The State Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr David Muhoozi, on Tuesday announced that government officials have been sent to India for training on the operation of the new National Security Information System,

Muhoozi made the revelation during a parliamentary briefing on government’s readiness to roll out the national ID renewal exercise scheduled for June 2024. He also revealed that a dedicated human resource committee has been established, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service, to handle the recruitment process for the mass enrolment and renewal drive.

Acknowledging challenges in remote areas, Muhoozi confirmed the allocation of 2,750 kits with solar panels per district, supplemented by generators, to facilitate the upcoming exercise.

“The roll-out of the exercise is slated to begin on 1st June 2024. This House approved supplementary funding of 300 billion shillings and accordingly, this money was provided to the Ministry of Finance for the mass enrollment and mass renewal project,” Muhoozi told legislators on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wakiso District Woman MP, Ethel Naluyima, asked the minister to clarify on government’s preparedness to roll out the exercise due to incomplete ICT installations, expressing fear that the deadline for renewal of national IDs may not be met if government doesn’t address the current gaps in time possible.