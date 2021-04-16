By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has appointed new leaders and members of the Equal Opportunities Commission(EOC).

In a letter to the Speaker of parliament dated 23rd March, the President appointed Safia Nalule Juuko as the new commission’s chairperson and Joel Ojok as the vice chairperson.

Others appointed as members to the board are Denise Tumusiime , Zaidi Ibrahim Edema, and Sister Mary Wasagala.

The appointing authority asked the speaker to receive their names and CVs for parliamentary approval.

The commission’s former chairperson Sylvia Ntambi who has been battling corruption related charges had them dropped by the DPP in February this year.