By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has joined other stakeholders in imploring the president to reconsider his directive on the number of worshipers allowed in places of worship following the easing of the covid-induced lockdown.

While addressing the nation last week, the president opened worship centers, limiting the number of congregants to 200 per prayer session.

However, this was not welcomed by some religious leaders who argued that their worship spaces varied in size and seating capacity with some unable to accommodate bigger numbers with the social distancing.

Now the spokesperson of DP Okoler Opio, re-echoes calls to the president has to revise the 200 seating capacity and instead allow them to seat half their capacity.