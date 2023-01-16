President Museveni has placed a blanket ban on travel abroad by Members of Parliament and civil servants to save money for other priority sectors.

While commissioning facilities at Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba (UPIK) in Kiryandongo District on Saturday, Mr Museveni was not happy to learn that the institute does not have enough funding to become a fully-fledged institute.

He bashed the Finance ministry officials for failing to prioritise the most important sectors such as oil and gas that will generate billions of money for the economy and asked them to ban travel abroad as well as internal allowances.