By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has asked the United Nations (UN) to boost effort towards fostering peace and security in the East African and Great Lakes regions.

The president was meeting the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region Huang Xia and his delegation at State House Entebbe.

The president emphasized the need for the EAC to unite to solve problems facing member states, especially insecurity calling on the UN to support the bloc arguing that it has the capacity to deal with these challenges.

Huang commended the President for the efforts towards peace and security in the region expressing his commitment to support East Africa community efforts towards realization of peace and security.

The President and his guest discussed a number of issues concerning the recent developments in the region.