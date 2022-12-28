By Gertrude Mutyaba

The Minister for presidency Milly Babalanda has hailed former head of public service and presidential adviser John Mitala as a distinguished civil servant who left a trail of being incorruptible.

This was at the official send-off of the deceased at his ancestral home in Kiwomya village, Bukulula sub-county in Kalungu district where he received a 13-gun salute.

Babalanda who represented the president as the chief mourner revealed that the deceased will always be remembered as a distinguished and strict proponent of an orderly civil service in Uganda.

Deborah Katuramu, the deputy head of public service and secretary to cabinet said the late has always advised them to make arguments based on the laws to avoid baseless allegations.

The deceased died on Friday evening after spending months in hospital.