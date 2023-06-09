Health minister Dr.Jane Aceng has spoken out about the president’s health saying he is in good health and has continued to execute his duties following the announcement that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

President Museveni who is currently in self-isolation at Nakasero State House announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus, delegating his duties to the Prime Minister.

Now Dr Aceng tells the media that COVID-19 is still with us, and is likely to exist for a long time, urging the public to continue observing the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and embrace vaccination against the deadly disease.

“Fellow Ugandans, I know that many questions have risen in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic especially when the Commander in Chief His Excellency the President declared that he tested positive. First, allow me to allay the anxiety of everyone, the President is in good health and continues to carry on with his business,” Aceng said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since downgraded Covid-19 as no longer a public health emergency of global concern.

The WHO also notes that downgrading the status of Covid-19 does not mean the disease is over and caution should remain in place where infections are ongoing.