By Mike Sebalu

President Museveni has appointed three judges to the Supreme Court, KFM has learnt.

In a letter dated 31st October 2022, President Museveni appointed Justice Madrama Christopher Izama, Justice Musota Stephen and Justice Elizabeth Musoke as Supreme Court judges.

He has also appointed Oscar John Kihika as Court of Appeal judge.

The names of the appointed judges have been sent to the Speaker of Parliament for vetting.

In May this year, the President appointed 16 new High Court judges in acting capacity to help clear the backlog in the justice system.