By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has called for calm among Ugandans following last night’s bomb blast at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kwata zone in Kampala.

The president in a tweet says he has been briefed about the incident and confirms that the blast left one person dead and five others injured.

He adds that the incident links to a terrorist act but vows that all the perpetrators shall be arrested

The president meanwhile says investigations so far show that three people visited the pork joint and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded.

“I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators.”

He adds that Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident and will give guidelines on vigilance by the Public dealing with such possible terrorists.

The president has also assured Ugandans that they will defeat this kind of criminality like they have defeated all the other kinds of criminality.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

This incident comes days after the UK on October 14, the warned of a terror attack in Uganda.

Uganda last suffered a major terror attack July 11, 2010 after a militant Islamist group, Al-Shabab, killed over 75 people in a Kampala twin-bombing as hundreds watched a football World Cup final match.