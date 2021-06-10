By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has defended his list of cabinet appointees.

This comes a day after he released the final list of proposed names for the various ministerial positions in the new cabinet.

Speaking at the budget reading ceremony at Kololo, the president said he needed a mixed cabinet with different qualifications just like Jesus.

“When Jesus started his movement, there were intellectuals like the Pharisees. But, Jesus went for the fishermen. So, when you see my list, know that I’m in the path of Jesus Christ,” he said.

He also spoke out on some of the key qualities he looked out for in the new members of his cabinet.

The list has since drawn mixed reactions from sections of the public with many saying it was full of surprise names.

The president Museveni has also described groups using assassination as bankrupt.

It comes over a week since former works and transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala was attacked by unknown gunmen who claimed the lives of his daughter and driver.

He said people who use assassination are those who are not sure of themselves, adding that the NRM never uses such tactics because it is sure of itself otherwise many people opposed to him would have been killed like former FDC president Besigye.

”The attack on Katumba is not any ordinary crime, this was a definite political motive and we shall know which pig it was. NRM never uses assassinations because we are sure of ourselves. Why should I kill you because you are opposing you?” he said.

Meanwhile he has instructed the new internal affairs minister and Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi to implement his directive of installing digital monitors in all vehicles and motorcycles.

He says with improved forensic capacity of the police and other digital means to be deployed, crime will soon be defeated.