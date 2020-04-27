President Museveni has given amnesty to over 833 prisoners across the country as one of the measures to decongest prisons and minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the spokesperson Uganda Prisons Services Frank Baine said these had served three-quarters of their sentences for petty offences.

He added that also pardoned are breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women and all those above the age of 60 years who were also serving time for petty offences.

Baine says the Attorney General is yet to write to the Commissioner-General guiding on how to implement this directive.