By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has today received the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi who paid him a courtesy call at State Lodge in Nakasero.

The visit comes days after the Kabaka’s 28th coronation anniversary where he said the Kingdom will not relent in its push for a federal system of governance and demand for property still being held by the central government.

According to the kingdom’s Premier, during the meeting, President Museveni and Kabaka Mutebi discussed development matters of mutual interest between the Kingdom and the government.

The two leaders later briefly exchanged pleasantries, before going in for a closed door meeting.

The Kabaka of Baganda has been accompanied by a four-man delegation including Prince David Wasajja and the Kingdom’s premier.