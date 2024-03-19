President Museveni who doubles as the ruling National Resistance Movement Party national Chairperson is expected in Dokolo today to drum up support for Janet Adong the party flag bearer in the district woman Parliamentary by-election.

According to the NRM’s director of communications Emmanuel Dombo, two rallies will be held on this last day of the campaigns ahead of the Thursday’s by-election.

Five candidates are in the race to replace the late Cecilia Ogwal who died on January 18th.

They include the deceased’s daughter Dr Rosemary Alwoc who is on the FDC ticket, UPC’s Sarah Aguti, Dr Esther Akullo an independent as well as Harriet Ageno of the National Unity Platform.

Meanwhile other political party big wigs too are in the district to canvass for support as they conclude campaigns today.

The Forum for Democratic Change led by the party president, Patrick Amuriat has pitched camp in the district since last week to support Dr. Rose Mary Alwoc.

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president, Jimmy Akena who is campaigning for Sarah Aguti, vowed to stay on until the last vote is counted.

National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi who arrived in Dokolo over the weekend in show of support for Harriet Ageno, was yesterday reportedly denied access to a local radio station where he was expected to have a talk show.