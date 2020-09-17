President Museveni officially announced that he has joined Instagram, the photo and video sharing social networking service. He made the announcement on his Twitter account today.

“Bazukulu, I am now on Instagram,” he tweeted.

Museveni, whose Instagram account is already verified, isn’t following anyone currently. At the time of making his announcement, he had 6,913 followers, but by press time, an hour later, he had 10,048 followers, and had made 49 posts.

The first photo shared on the account was a campaign post on 24th July that was asking the “bazukulu” if they are ready for the forthcoming elections.

“Abazukulu, are you ready for 2021? Because I’m bringing another rap #project2021,” he posted.

Museveni mostly shares photos about his official visits, meetings and campaigns. The most recent is a video about his birthday celebrations. He has a large following on social media with 1.9 million followers on Twitter and over 700,000 likes on Facebook.