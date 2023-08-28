Jimmy Rwamafa, the embattled former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service is among the 200 prisoners that have received the latest presidential pardon.

According to the spokesperson of the Uganda Prison Services, Frank Baine, President Museveni has extended pardon to the 200 prisoners on grounds of public health and humanitarian grounds.

This, he says is contained in an Instrument of Pardon dated August 20th, 2023.

Baine adds in a statement, that the president’s decision is in accordance with Article 121 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 as amended and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Read the full statement below;