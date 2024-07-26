The Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has this afternoon honored the late Hon. Simon Peter Aleper with a special sitting at the NRM secretariat in Kampala with President Museveni the Chief Mourner.

The late Aleper was the NRM Vice Chairperson for Karamoja and former MP for Moroto Municipality who died in a road crash at the beginning of this week along Tirinyi Pallissa road when was on his way to attend a CEC meeting in Kampala.

The NRM party members will today pay tribute to the fallen Vice Chairperson for Karamoja, Hon Simon Peter Aleper at the Party Headquarters along Kyadondo Road, Nakasero in Kampala.

In the evening, Aleper’s body will return to his Kampala residence in Mutungo, Nakawa Division and tomorrow Saturday, July 27, the casket will be airlifted to Moroto for the Karamoja regional council sitting to pay tribute at 2 pm at Moroto-Boma grounds.

On Sunday, July 28, there will be a requiem service at the Church of Uganda Cathedral, Moroto at mid-day and a requiem mass on Monday at Napak Church of Uganda.

The remains of late Simon Peter Aleper will later be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at his ancestral home in Kangole, Napak district.