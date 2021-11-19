By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has said the source of Uganda’s greater wealth will come from having strong manufacturing capacity for competitiveness in regional trade and integration into global value chains.

He made the remark at the virtual commemoration of the African Industrialization day held today under the theme “Promotion of Inclusive and Sustainable Local Manufacturing to Bolster Uganda’s Industrial Sector”.

The president says they are working together under the African Union, in the Pan-African spirit, to ensure the free movement of goods and services across the Continent by removing tariffs and Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), border restrictions, road-blocks on trade routes and complicated licensing procedures.

He adds that by ensuring peace, infrastructure development and establishment of bigger markets, Uganda has become a preferred destination for foreign investors.

He reiterated that Industrial manufacturing can earn Uganda ten times what it earns from Agriculture hence the need to embrace government’s industrialization agenda.