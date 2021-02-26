By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has issued guidelines to military police officers on how to handle riots in line with their professional training.

Meeting the officers at State House Entebbe this morning, the President who is also the Commander in Chief also advised them on good conduct among other things.

The meeting comes days after 7 military police officers were charged before the Unit Disciplinary Committee for assaulting journalists who were covering the National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi as he presented his petition to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kololo.

Security agencies have since been put on spot over alleged torture and kidnap of citizens especially supporters of opposition candidates.