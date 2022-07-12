By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni has advised Uganda’s Commonwealth team to make the most of their involvement in sports to not only benefit the country but achieve personal fulfillment as well.

While flagging off the team at Kololo Independence Grounds this morning, the president said he emphasized the importance of teamwork in sports.

He said that besides physical fitness, athletes should strive to build strong character through sports.

According to Sports State minister Denis Obua, the government will provide Shs7.1 billion to support Ugandan athletes who will participate in the 2022 Commonwealth games due to take place in Burningham.