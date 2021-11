President Museveni will address the nation on Saturday and not Friday as earlier communicated.

The Senior Press Secretary, Nabusayi Lindah, announced the changes on her Twitter account.

“National address has been pushed from Friday to Saturday 20th November 2021 at 8 pm. Tune in or Listen in,” she tweeted.

The address comes after twin explosions in Kampala on Tuesday that led to 6 deaths, 3 being the bombers and 33 injuries.