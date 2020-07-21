

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is this evening expected to address the country.

According to the Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama, the president will address the nation concerning the COVID-19 situation in the country and related issues.

He is also expected to give guidance on the issue of reopening arcades after the minister of Kampala Betty Amongi said the 48 city arcades which met the set Standard Operation Procedures would have to wait for a pronouncement from the president on the matter.

The arcades had last week been cleared for re-opening by trade minister Amelia Kyambadde but this never happened.

The president is also expected to announce further measures in relation to easing of the 4-month Covid-19 induced lockdown.