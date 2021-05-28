By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 about the covid19 situation in Uganda.

According to the senior presidential press secretary Lindah Nabusayi, Museveni will update Ugandans about the pandemic starting at 8pm on all Televisions and radios.

His address comes at a time the country is registering a surge in covid19 numbers with a record over 600 cases registered today.

The ministry of health has since warned of a looming lockdown to contain the situation.

Earlier, the ministry of health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine had said that they would consult experts about the way forward before briefing the president.

In his last address to the nation last month, President Museveni maintained a ban on bars and other entertainment places and refused to extend curfew time despite several calls.