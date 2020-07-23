

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is today expected to officially launch an ambitious MasterCard strategy meant to enable young people, particularly women, in Uganda access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

According to Samuel Yalew Adela, the Mastercard Foundation Country Head, Africa is home to some of the youngest populations and is the fastest growing continent in the world and by 2030, it is estimated that there will be 375 million young people in the continent’s job market.

He adds that with the right skills, these young people will contribute to Africa’s global competitiveness while improving their lives and those of their communities.

The virtual event to be aired on NTV from 2:30- 3:30pm brings together senior government officials, private sector leaders and a contingent of young women and men living in Uganda.

Also expected is Reeta Roy, President and CEO, MasterCard Foundation.