By Martha Namono & Jacinta Kannyange

President Museveni is on Thursday this week set to release the preliminary results of the 2024 National Population and Housing Census (NPHC)

The exercise that kicked off on May 10th was expected to be concluded on May 19th, however it was pushed to May 25th due to inefficiencies including technical difficulties with the gadgets.

Didacus Okoth, the spokesperson of the Uganda Bureau of Statiscs (UBOS) says all is set for the release of the preliminary results.

We are set to release the results and it is based on the census roadmap which was launched by His excellence president Museveni on December 13, 2023, and he will give preliminary findings of the survey set to be done on Thursday,” Mr. Okoth said in an interview.

It is however not clear if the results will reflect the true statics of Uganda population since many Ugandans is claimed they were not counted during the exercise.

This was the first digital census conducted in the country and according to UBOS, it allowed the enumerators to tally the results instantly, allowing the officials at the headquarters to know how many people had been enrolled on a particular day by close of business.