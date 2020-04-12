By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has directed the National corona virus taskforce to accelerate the process of food distribution.

This comes after a number of stakeholders complained about the slow pace at which the exercise is being done which has delayed relief distribution to those in need located outside Kampala

Government a week ago launched the free food distribution in Bwaise to the vulnerable populations that had been affected by the COVID 19 lockdown.

The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda says the president has directed that distribution reaches all the divisions of Kampala by end of today Sunday.