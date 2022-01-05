By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has re-echoed his call to eligible Ugandans to get vaccinated.

This comes at a time government is struggling to hit the target of 22M people being vaccinated with less than 10 M currently vaccinated.

Speaking after getting his covid 19 vaccine booster dose last evening, the president said people should not take vaccination lightly especially at a time the country is having the Omicron variant which is said to be fast spreading.

He argues that those vaccinated are in better position to overcome the new variant.

He also says scientists have confirmed that mixing of the vaccines especially for the booster doze is okay and gives better immunity.