By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has rallied members of the 11th parliament to support government’s parish development model.

Addressing the NRM caucus meeting at Kololo ceremonial grounds this afternoon, the president who is also the NRM national chairman said this is a model that will help government quickly transform society.

He says initial development programs did not succeed because decisions were made by government leaders on behalf of the stakeholders but this did not give the desired results hence the shift.

The president has now directed NRM leaders to ensure Shs 100m is allocated to each parish in the country each year.

He argues that through this arrangement social economic transformation will be fast racked across the country.