By Peter Sserugo

President Museveni will to- day address the nation on matters concerning the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels a group,which has terrorised both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for decades.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the President will also address Ugandans on several other security-related issues in the country.

“The PPU wishes to inform the general public that HE the President of the Republic of Uganda/Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will brief the nation on the progress of operations against ADF terrorists and other security-related issues,” the PPU statement, which was released yesterday, read in part.

The presidential address comes weeks after suspected ADF rebels killed more than a dozen people in Kamwenge District in two separate attacks in December 2023.

Despite the successful operations against the ADF rebels by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), where more than 300 rebels have been killed including some of their leaders while others were captured, the rebels continue to terrorise the two countries and have killed at least 64 Ugandans in the last six months.

During his recent comments on the ADF attacks, Mr Museveni emphasised that the UPDF and the Congolese ar-

my, through Operation Shujaa, are deter- mined to wipe out the rebel group and their leaders who are still hiding in DRC.