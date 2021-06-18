By Ivan Ssenabulya

President Museveni is set to address the nation today to brief Ugandans about the current situation.

According to the presidential press secretary Linda Nabusayi, the president’s address will be broadcast on all television and radio stations at 8pm.

He is expected to, among other things; outline additional measures to be undertaken by the government to curb further spread of Covid-19.

In his last address on June 6th, the president announced a 42-day partial lockdown that saw all education institutions closed and inter-district travel banned, among other measures.

Uganda currently has 67,215 with 542 deaths and 48,823 recoveries.