President Museveni has urged the church to spearhead development to enable believers improve their lives and live happily.

This was contained in his speech read for him by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the consecration of Rt. Rev. Enos Kagodo Kitto as the 5th Bishop of Mukono at a ceremony held at the Bishop’s Secondary School playgrounds.

Museveni notes that leadership comes with a multitude of challenges but only brave leaders use such challenges to better the lives of people in society.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has meanwhile urged the newly consecrated Bishop of Mukono diocese to build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessors for the development and unity of the body of Christ.

On behalf of Buganda Kingdom, the Premier Charles Peter Mayiga urged the new Bishop to continue with the long-term relationship between the Kingdom and Mukono Diocese as a great opportunity that can better both the diocese and Buganda to avert youth unemployment which is currently a great hindrance to development.

His message was presented by the 2nd deputy premier, Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa.

Rev. Canon Kitto becomes the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese, replacing Bishop James William Ssebagala.

He previously served as the Provost of St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono, parish priest, Archdeacon and Diocesan Health Coordinator.

He has ordained a deacon on 9th June 2002 in Mukono Diocese and then made a priest on December 12, 2004.