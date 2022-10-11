The Shs15m pay for President Yoweri Museveni’s advisor on cows has continued to draw mixed reactions from various circles.

Dr. Nassan Mutembeya, who was appointed special advisor on indigenous cattle by the president on July 31 will earn more than double the salary of the current highest-paid medical doctor.

This salary has however caused a stir among Ugandans, with some questioning the criteria used in determining his pay, given that other presidential advisers and assistants earn salaries ranging from Shs2.2m and Shs7m.

Now the executive director, Center for Constitutional Governance, Dr. Sarah Bireete has challenged parliament to move a law to control the number of advisors the president can appoint.

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Bireete also said the law should clearly stipulate the criteria for the appointment of advisors and what they are entitled to.

According to Dr. Bireete, much as the president has the prerogative to appoint his advisors, the terms personal to holder and the money being given to Dr. Nassan are alarming and wonders if there is any value for money for Ugandans.

She has also accused the president of trading sectarian lines in some of his appointments.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nassan told KFM that he has been serving diligently in his position as indigenous cattle presidential advisor wondering what all the uproar by Ugandans is all about.