Presidential aspirants will not be allowed to access the city center on the two nomination days; 2nd and 3rd November.

This has been disclosed by the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Commander, Norman Musinga as he issued traffic guidelines ahead of the nomination exercise for presidential aspirants at the cricket grounds in Kyambogo.

He says after nomination, all presidential aspirants will exit the venue through Kyambogo University’s civil Engineering department area, and join Kigobe road at the National Council for Higher Education offices, then connect to the Naalya road.

Norman Musinga has said motorists will be diverted at Spear Motors, Kigobe road at the National Council for Higher Education offices and Jokas Hotel in Bweyogerere.

Musinga also adds that no fuel truck will be allowed to access the city center and Motorists from Western Uganda will be cut off from the Busega round about in operations that will start at 5:00am until the end of the nomination exercise on each of the two days.

He has cautioned motorists against parking their vehicles along roadside around Kyambogo warning that these will be towed off to nearby police stations.

Musinga noted that according to the health guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, no procession will be allowed and that anyone who defies these guideline will be arrested.

The different teams from presidential aspirants scheduled to be nominated are yet to respond to this development.

Incumbent President Museveni from the National Resistance Movement party, together with Nobert Mao of the Democratic Party are scheduled to be nominated on 2nd November, and Robert Kaygulanyi from the National Unity Platform party, on 3rd November.