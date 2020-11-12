

By KFM Team

The National Unity Platform presidential Candidate, Robert Kyagaulanyi Ssentamu has promised to ensure that every sub-county in the country will have a maternity facility once elected president of Uganda.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at Oyam Boma grounds in Oyam District earlier today, Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said Uganda has more than enough resources to deliver better health services to Ugandans.

Kyagulanyi has also expressed his concern over the poor state of roads in Oyam District including Lira – Kamdini road that he said is impassible.

He said after his election, bad roads in Lango Sub-region will be a thing of the past.

And after a failed attempt yesterday, Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Norbert Mao is expected to launch his campaigns in Kasese district this evening.

Mao was supposed to launch his first political campaign rally in Kasese yesterday but he was denied access by the security saying that he was only supposed to be in the area for a talk show not a meeting.

Speaking to KFM Deus Kule, Democratic Party district chairperson, said Mao is now expected in the area this evening after resolving the mater.

The NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni has maintained that the party will hold purely scientific campaigns throughout.

Museveni who is in Arua today has been holding meetings without rallies since Monday.

In a tweet, he says the party in government cares for the people’s safety, pleading people not to join what he called the enemy groups who endanger their lives.

This comes the ministry of health cautioned politicians against flouting COVID-19 guidelines by holding rallies with more than 200 people.

Meanwhile Nancy Kalembe, the only female candidate in the presidential race has officially started her campaigns today with the launch of her manifesto at Kakindu community stadium in Jinja, her home city.

Kalembe hits the campaign train three days later than the rest of the contestants due to the loss of a close relative as she took time off to mourn.

Independent candidate Henry Tumukunde is in Ntungamo today, Fred Mwesigye is in Kampala, FDC’s Patrick Amuriat is in Kaberamaido, while John Katumba is in Maracha.