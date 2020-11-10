

The 2021 presidential campaigns have entered day two with candidates making more flowery promises to the electorate in different parts of the country.

The NRM candidate Yoweri Museveni was in the northern city of Lira, where he has promised to construct more roads in the Lango Sub-region in order to boost business and also make the local products accessible to the markets elsewhere.

He was addressing NRM flag bearers for Parliamentary and Local Government Councils drawn from Lira, Dokolo, Amolatar, Kwania and Otuke Districts at Lira Golf Lounge.

Museveni is in the Lango Sub-region as he campaigns to secure his sixth elective term.

The National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi has promised realistic compensation to the LRA war victims in West Nile and the entire Northern region.

Kyagulanyi has been addressing his supporters in Nebbi district, where the NUP leaders have credited police for maintaining order and not clashing with their supporters.

Before heading to Serere for his second rally, the Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat told journalists in Soroti that his party is not excited about winning an election because they have won a number of times before.

Democratic Party’s Nobert Mao, has urged his supporters to play mature politics without hate speech against opponents.

He made the remarks this afternoon while unveiling his presidential campaign poster in Kampala.

Mao said as campaigns take course ahead of the 2021 polls, Ugandans should not be divided on the basis of political affiliation.

In Rukungiri district, police have fired teargas to disperse supporters of independent candidate Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde on his way to Rukungiri stadium where he was to launch his campaigns.

When he finally made it to the venue, Tumukunde promised to construct a hospital and university for the people of Rukungiri.