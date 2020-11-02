Presidential candidates John Katumba left his car behind and decided to run to the nomination venue in order to reach on time.

According to a TV station in Kampala, John Katumba decided to run out of his car to Kyambogo university grounds so that he reaches the venue on time.

Katumba’s car got a flat tyre on his way for nomination leaving behind his seconders.

Katumba is expected to be nominated at 2:00 pm. Also expected today is Maj Gen Mugisha (retired) Muntu at 3pm and Nancy Kalembe (Independent) at 4pm.

In order to solve the situation, a police van picked up one of Katumba’s seconders and took him to the venue.

Unfortunately, John Katumba’s nomination has also been delayed because of lack of proof of payment of the requisite nomination fee of Shs20m.

He has however been advised to use the remaining time before closure of the exercise today to produce the required bank documents.