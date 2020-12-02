The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has canceled the first session of the presidential debate that was slated for tomorrow, December 4th, and Friday, December 5th.

The revelation has been made by the co-chair and council of presidents of the IRCU, Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu at a meeting with police officials at the police headquarters, Naguru.

According to Archbishop Kazimba, the presidential debate has been canceled due to time and resource constraints.

The spokesperson of the national dialogue Dr Maggie Kigozi however gives assurance that although there is no money at the moment, there is still time to hold the debate.

The council initially planned to hold the first session with five candidates while the other six candidates would debate on the following day.

The second session of the debate would then take place in January 2021.

A total of 11 presidential candidates are eying the country’s top seat.