

The Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, has advised the inter-religious council of Uganda, to focus on harmonizing the current political situation in the country with the electoral commission instead of focusing on the presidential debate.

Yesterday, the Council cancelled the first session of the presidential debate that was slated for December 4th and December 5th, due to time and resource constraints.

Muntu tells KFM that with the current situation when opposition candidates are not allowed to campaign, there is no need for a debate

Meanwhile Siraj Kifampa, a political analyst says since the main focus of opposition presidential candidates is unseating the incumbent president other than concentrating on national issues, the debate would be of no value to the electorates.

He adds that there are a few candidates that can seat with the incumbent president to discuss issues of national importance due to their political ground and limited experience.